Breaking News: Charged For “Causing Death by Dangerous Driving”

by Linda Straker

Police on Wednesday have charged 22-year-old Andrew Harding for causing the death of 13-year-old Donte Felix. He is facing the charge of “Causing death by dangerous driving.”

Felix, a student of Westerhall Secondary School, was struck on the Calivigny Main Road by the vehicle which Harding was driving, on 28 April 2017.

Harding made his 1st court appearance on Wednesday at the St George’s Magistrate Court, and was placed on EC$20,000 bail with 2 sureties. He is scheduled to make his 2nd appearance in court on 25 July 2017.