Gas Prices for May 2017

The general public is hereby informed that effective Thursday, 18 May 2017, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and LPG) in the State of Grenada will be as follows:

GRENADA Products Old Prices New Prices Gasoline $14.06/IG $14.31/IG Diesel $12.83/IG $12.80/IG Kerosene $7.36/IG $7.39/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $40.00

$37.00* $40.00

$37.00* 100 lb Cylinder $188.75 $189.15 Bulk $1.95/lb $1.95/lb CARRIACOU Gasoline $14.24/IG $14.49/IG Diesel $13.01/IG $12.98/IG Kerosene $7.55/IG $7.58/IG CARRIACOU & PETITE MARTINIQUE LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00

$46.00* $49.00

$46.00* 100 lb Cylinder $211.75 $212.15 Bulk $1.95/lb $1.95/lb PETITE MARTINIQUE Gasoline $8.74/IG $8.99/IG Diesel $7.51/IG $7.48/IG Kerosene $$7.55/IG $7.58/IG

*Petrocaribe’s LPG 20 lb Cylinder

The new Retail Prices are computed based on the average FOB costs: that is; (Ex-refinery prices), for the period 12 April to 15 May 2017.

Consumers are encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.

Energy Division

Ministry of Finance and Energy