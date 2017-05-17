Grenada Hosts 2nd Annual National Handgun Championship

On Saturday 10 and Sunday 11, June 2017, the Grenada Gun and Rifle Association (GGRA) will host the 2nd Grenada National Handgun Championship at the GGRA Range in Petite Etang, St David.

The GGRA was formed on 21 November 2003 as a non-profit organisation. Its objectives include the promotion of sporting and educational activities which ensure the safe and proper use firearms; the introduction of sport shooting as a highly skilled and competitive activity; the development of stronger family and community oriented ties through sport; and the promotion of not-for-profit activity in relation to responsible firearm use.

The competition will involve Precision and Practical shooting in a range of categories under International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Rules and Scoring and is designed for the majority of shooters including Licensed Firearms Holders, Law Enforcement Personnel and other Sport Shooting Clubs within the region.

This year’s competition follows on from the success of the 1st ever regional championships held last year with the support of the Trinidad Rifle Association. Over 25 regional participants are expected for this year’s competition, with teams already confirmed from Barbados, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, in addition to Grenada’s best representatives.

The aim for GGRA is to develop shooters in Grenada to international Olympic standards so that Grenada can, one day, bring a team to the Olympic Games. The 3 main disciplines are Air Rifle/Pistol, Trap/Clay Shooting and Pistol. The GGRA is currently affiliated with the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) and presently working with the International Shooting Sport Federation to assist in developing the Sport.

Grenada currently has 4 teams made up from the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), and 3 teams under GGRA.

To register for this year’s Grenada National Handgun Championship, interested persons are asked to call Garth St Bernard on 449 2714 or Nisha Pascal on 406 9061 or email [email protected]

Grenada Gun and Rifle Association