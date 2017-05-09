Kick ’Em Jenny Alert Level Remains at Yellow

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to receive updates from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC), University of the West Indies regarding recent activities from the Kick ’em Jenny (KeJ) underwater volcano since the eruption on the 29 April 2017.

NaDMA advises the general public that the alert level for the Kick ’em Jenny volcano still remains at YELLOW.

The most recent report from the UWI SRC indicates that during the period 00:20 am on 2 May to 10:00 am on 5 May, there has been no volcanic earthquake associated with the Kick ’em Jenny volcano. This episode appears to be over and hence, NaDMA has taken the decision to revert to the permanent exclusion zone around the summit of the submarine volcano to 1.5 kilometres.

The general population is reminded that the official advisories on this matter and all other disaster-related matters will come from the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA).

NaDMA

