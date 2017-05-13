Licensing Officer to Return to Court in July

by Donella Hosten

Police Constable Eymon Lewis of La Digue, St Andrew, who found himself on the wrong side of the law earlier this year, made his second court appearance on Tuesday, 9 May 2017.

Lewis, who was attached to the Licensing Department, was charged with 2 counts of corruption by a public officer and 3 counts of making false entries, in March this year.

He was apprehended by officers in Miami and returned to Grenada, having failed to get the necessary permission needed to leave the island.

The 28-year-old officer, previously placed on $50,000 bail, was ably represented by Attorney-at-Law Peter David, as he faced Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill.

None of the matters commenced on Tuesday as a result of Lewis’ lawyer not having full disclosure of the matter and the prosecution not being in a position to proceed. However, David used the opportunity to request the Court to change his client’s bail condition of reporting to the Grenville Magistrate Court daily between 6 am and 6 pm, to twice weekly. David’s request was granted as there were no objections from the prosecution.

Lewis will remain on bail and is expected to return to the St George’s Magistrate Court on 25 July 2017. Sources have stated that there may be other officers similarly involved, whom may be later charged.