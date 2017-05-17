Lifeless Body Discovered Off Quarantine Point

by Linda Straker

Police have identified the person who was found off Quarantine Point on Monday evening, as 57-year-old Jude Thomas, of Westerhall, St David.

On Sunday Thomas was on the Morne Rouge Beach with his family, when he left and went for a walk sometime after 8 pm.

He did not return to the group, who was of the opinion he had gone home. However, he did not return home during Sunday night. By Monday Morning, family members filed a missing person report to the Police.

Late Monday evening, a body was discovered off Quarantine Point by 2 local fishermen. The Coastguard Unit was contacted and the body removed and taken to a funeral home.

Police say that an autopsy will confirm the cause of death.