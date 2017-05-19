NNP Women’s Arm To Hold Convention

by Linda Straker

A new executive is expected to be elected when the New National Party Women’s Arm holds its 2017 Convention on 28 May at the Boca Secondary School. The theme for the event is: “NNP women blazing the trail for continued economic and social development.”

The interim chairperson is Yolande Bain-Horsford. According to Marcella Campbell at the NNP office, women from every constituency including Carriacou and Petite Martinique are expected to attend. The convention will receive reports about the activities undertaken by the women in the past year.

Following the convention, the NNP will have a public meeting in the same area.

Data from the Parliamentary Elections Office reveals that there are 37,519 women voters in Grenada. Most political parties have a women’s arm as it is seen as one of the driving forces for mobilising and soliciting votes for the political organisation. As of 31 March, there was a total of 72,442 voters registered.

A general election is constitutionally by mid-2018. At present, political organisations are mobilising supporters and holding public meeting throughout the island. However, the 2 main parties are the ruling New National Party led by Dr Keith Mitchell, and the main opposition National Democratic Congress led by Nazim Burke.

The NDC is scheduled to hold its first General Council session for the year in June, dates to be announced for its women’s arm and its annual convention.

The NNP held its convention on 26 March 2017.