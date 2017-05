Public Forum To Discuss Plans For Princess Alice Hospital

The public is invited to a forum to discuss plans for the remodelling and modernising of the Princess Alice Hospital, soon to be Grenada’s first smart health facility.

The forum will be held at Bain’s Upper Level in Grenville, St Andrew on Thursday, 18 May from 5 pm to 7 pm.

This project is executed by the Government of Grenada and PAHO, with funding from the UK’s Department for International Development.

GIS