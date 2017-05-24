Vacancy: St Kitts And Nevis Police Recruitment

The Royal St Christopher (St Kitts) & Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill positions as police recruits.

Applicants must:

  • Have 4 CESC subjects passes including English
  • Have excellent written, oral and interpersonal skills
  • Have a high level of physical fitness
  • Be at least 18 – 35 years
  • Submit to a polygraph examination as part of the vetting procedure
  • Pass a medical examination.

A Driver’s Licence will be an asset. Application forms can be accessed through [email protected]

Applications must be submitted together with:

  • 2 Testimonials
  • Academic Certificates
  • Curriculum Vitae
  • A copy of a Birth Certificate

Salary commensurate with qualification. Starting salary is $2,140 plus a risk pay of $356.

Office of Commissioner of Police

Related posts

Netherlands Insurance

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

8 Comments on "Vacancy: St Kitts And Nevis Police Recruitment"

avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Dainel julien
Guest
Dainel julien

I’ve tried using the email address that was provided however, I received a notification stating that the email cannot be delivered.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 month 6 days ago
Judith
Guest
Judith

The portal’s not working.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 month 6 days ago
Bless boy
Guest
Bless boy

D email address is not working

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 month 6 days ago
norry
Guest
norry

not getting through to access application forms

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 month 4 days ago
Demon Nurse
Guest
Demon Nurse

Can persons from Grenada join.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 month 2 days ago
Shellyann
Guest
Shellyann

When is the deadline

Vote Up0Vote Down 
23 days 19 hours ago
Fillisa Martin
Guest
Fillisa Martin

Where do I submit the items requested along with the application?

Vote Up0Vote Down 
16 days 23 hours ago
wpDiscuz

comments