Vacancy: St Kitts And Nevis Police Recruitment

The Royal St Christopher (St Kitts) & Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill positions as police recruits.

Applicants must:

Have 4 CESC subjects passes including English

Have excellent written, oral and interpersonal skills

Have a high level of physical fitness

Be at least 18 – 35 years

Submit to a polygraph examination as part of the vetting procedure

Pass a medical examination.

A Driver’s Licence will be an asset. Application forms can be accessed through [email protected]

Applications must be submitted together with:

2 Testimonials

Academic Certificates

Curriculum Vitae

A copy of a Birth Certificate

Salary commensurate with qualification. Starting salary is $2,140 plus a risk pay of $356.

Office of Commissioner of Police