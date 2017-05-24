The Royal St Christopher (St Kitts) & Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill positions as police recruits.
Applicants must:
A Driver’s Licence will be an asset. Application forms can be accessed through [email protected]
Applications must be submitted together with:
Salary commensurate with qualification. Starting salary is $2,140 plus a risk pay of $356.
Office of Commissioner of Police
8 Comments on "Vacancy: St Kitts And Nevis Police Recruitment"
I’ve tried using the email address that was provided however, I received a notification stating that the email cannot be delivered.
The portal’s not working.
The email address has been corrected. It is [email protected]
D email address is not working
not getting through to access application forms
Can persons from Grenada join.
When is the deadline
Where do I submit the items requested along with the application?