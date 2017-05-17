Public Notice: Temporary Suspension Of Outpatient Services At Princess Alice Hospital

The Ministry of Health regrets to inform that outpatient clinical services at the Princess Alice Hospital, will be temporarily suspended for 3 days from Wednesday, 17 May through Friday, 19 May 2017.

This interruption is necessary to give specific attention to an urgent matter including measures that will address the needs of clients, in preparation for the start of the UK Department for International Development-Pan American Health Organisation’s Smart Hospital remodelling project, which is soon to commence.

In the meantime, clients are advised to utilise the outpatient services that are available at Health Centres and Medical Stations nearest to them. The Ministry of Health sincerely apologises for any inconvenience likely to be caused.

Regular services will resume on Monday, 22 May 2017.