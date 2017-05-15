Temporary Traffic Changes in Gouyave, St John

The Ministry of Works informs the general public that the undermentioned traffic changes come into effect on Thursday, 18 May 2017, as a result of the construction of the L’Anse Bridge, and continues in force until further notice.
One way Traffic
Langton Road from its junction with Edward Street to its junction with Central Gouyave Estate
Mongo Road from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate to its junction with Middle River
Dr Belle from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate to its junction with Upper Depradine Street.
No Parking/No Waiting
No vehicles are permitted to PARK or WAIT along the following roadways:
St Peter’s Street from its junction with Hubble Bridge to its junction with Central Depradine Street
Lower Depradine Street from its junction with Central Depradine Street to the speed bump close to Spice Isle Pharmacy (Mayor)
Langton Road from its junction with Edward Street to its junction with Central Gouyave Estate
Mongo Road from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate to its junction with Middle River
Dr Belle from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate to its junction with Upper Depradine Street.
Bus Stops
Bus Stops will be erected on the following streets:
St Peters Street opposite the St John’s Anglican Church
Edward Street between Barry Alexis and Mr Lamb’s House towards St George’s
Lower DepradineStreet on the left side going towards St George’s, immediately after the speed bump.
