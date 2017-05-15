Temporary Traffic Changes in Gouyave, St John

The Ministry of Works informs the general public that the undermentioned traffic changes come into effect on Thursday, 18 May 2017, as a result of the construction of the L’Anse Bridge, and continues in force until further notice.

One way Traffic

  • Langton Road from its junction with Edward Street to its junction with Central Gouyave Estate
  • Mongo Road from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate to its junction with Middle River
  • Dr Belle from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate to its junction with Upper Depradine Street.

No Parking/No Waiting

No vehicles are permitted to PARK or WAIT along the following roadways:

  • St Peter’s Street from its junction with Hubble Bridge to its junction with Central Depradine Street
  • Lower Depradine Street from its junction with Central Depradine Street to the speed bump close to Spice Isle Pharmacy (Mayor)
  • Langton Road from its junction with Edward Street to its junction with Central Gouyave Estate
  • Mongo Road from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate to its junction with Middle River
  • Dr Belle from its junction with Central Gouyave Estate to its junction with Upper Depradine Street.

Bus Stops

Bus Stops will be erected on the following streets:

  • St Peters Street opposite the St John’s Anglican Church
  • Edward Street between Barry Alexis and Mr Lamb’s House towards St George’s
  • Lower Depradine Street on the left side going towards St George’s, immediately after the speed bump.

Ministry of Works

 

