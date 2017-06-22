Brazil Gives Human Haemoglobin to Grenada

The Government and People of Brazil have given human haemoglobin to Grenada.

Haemoglobin is a red protein responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood of vertebrates. Its molecule comprises four subunits, each containing an iron atom bound to a haem group.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Pauline Peters, thanked the resident Brazilian Ambassador Zenik Krawctschuk for the “act of kindness shown to Grenada by his government and people.”

Ambassador Krawctschuk said the medicine is intended to treat Guillain–Barré Syndrome (GBS), and that the gesture falls within the 2 countries’ technical cooperation agreement.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr George Mitchell considers the donation of 150 bottles as priceless. At the peak of the Zika viral outbreak in Grenada last year, more than 5 people contracted GBS, a secondary disease associated with Zika.