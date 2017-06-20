Bret No Longer a Threat To Grenada

NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NaDMA)

PRESS RELEASE

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Grenadians are now breathing a sigh of relief, as Tropical Storm Bret passes without much disturbance.

At 5 am AST, the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located near 10.6° North Latitude, 62.9° West Longitude.

He is moving toward the west-northwest at 21 mph (35 km/h) and is expected to slow down over the next 48 hours.

Bret continues to move away from Grenada, closer to Venezuela and into the extreme southeastern Caribbean Sea.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb. Little change in strength is forecasted. A weakening trend is expected and Bret is likely to become a tropical depression and is no further threat to Grenada.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) advises that schools and businesses will be reopened today (Tuesday).

Bret is said to have caused little or no destruction with the Police indicating no incidences of blocked roads, despite the gusty winds and showers. Nationals are asked to remain vigilant as there may be unexpected gusts and rainfall.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to monitor the weather with technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

For additional information, please contact NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email [email protected]. NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.