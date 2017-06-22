Forestry and National Parks Department Summer Programme: Volunteers Needed

The Forestry and National Parks Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry & Fisheries are currently seeking volunteers for its upcoming summer programme.
The programme themed “Sustainable Forestry: Preserving Ridges, Guarding Reefs,” will run from 10-21 July 2017. Transportation allowance and meals will be provided for each volunteer. Interested persons are asked to contact the Forestry Department on 440-2934 or send an email to [email protected] no later than 26 June 2017.
Qualifications
18 years or older
Enrolled in Community College/University, or a recent graduate of one of those institutions
Able to follow directions
Good verbal communication skills
Energetic
Mature and responsible
Able to attend the summer programme from 10- 21 July 2017
Volunteer Requirements
Ask questions when unsure
Sign in and out daily
Keep all information confidential
Commit to volunteering for 2 weeks
Help group and programme organisers achieve daily goals
Keep students within arm’s length reach on field trips
Help students create craft and complete assignments
Help students follow instructions and abide by programme rules
