Forestry and National Parks Department Summer Programme: Volunteers Needed

The Forestry and National Parks Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry & Fisheries are currently seeking volunteers for its upcoming summer programme.

The programme themed “Sustainable Forestry: Preserving Ridges, Guarding Reefs,” will run from 10-21 July 2017. Transportation allowance and meals will be provided for each volunteer. Interested persons are asked to contact the Forestry Department on 440-2934 or send an email to [email protected] no later than 26 June 2017.

Qualifications

  • 18 years or older
  • Enrolled in Community College/University, or a recent graduate of one of those institutions
  • Able to follow directions
  • Good verbal communication skills
  • Energetic
  • Mature and responsible
  • Able to attend the summer programme from 10- 21 July 2017

Volunteer Requirements

  • Ask questions when unsure
  • Sign in and out daily
  • Keep all information confidential
  • Commit to volunteering for 2 weeks
  • Help group and programme organisers achieve daily goals
  • Keep students within arm’s length reach on field trips
  • Help students create craft and complete assignments
  • Help students follow instructions and abide by programme rules

