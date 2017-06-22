Forestry and National Parks Department Summer Programme: Volunteers Needed

The Forestry and National Parks Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry & Fisheries are currently seeking volunteers for its upcoming summer programme.

The programme themed “Sustainable Forestry: Preserving Ridges, Guarding Reefs,” will run from 10-21 July 2017. Transportation allowance and meals will be provided for each volunteer. Interested persons are asked to contact the Forestry Department on 440-2934 or send an email to [email protected] no later than 26 June 2017.

Qualifications

18 years or older

Enrolled in Community College/University, or a recent graduate of one of those institutions

Able to follow directions

Good verbal communication skills

Energetic

Mature and responsible

Able to attend the summer programme from 10- 21 July 2017

Volunteer Requirements

Ask questions when unsure

Sign in and out daily

Keep all information confidential

Commit to volunteering for 2 weeks

Help group and programme organisers achieve daily goals

Keep students within arm’s length reach on field trips

Help students create craft and complete assignments

Help students follow instructions and abide by programme rules

