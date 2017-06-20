Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique No Longer under Tropical Storm Warning

NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NaDMA)

PRESS RELEASE

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Grenadians are now breathing a sigh of relief, as Tropical Storm Bret passes without much disturbance.

At 8 am AST (1200 UTC), the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.1° North, and 63.6°West Longitude.

Bret is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through today. On the forecast track, the centre of the tropical storm will continue to move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea today.

Little change in strength is forecast today, and a weakening trend is expected to begin later today and Bret is forecast to become a tropical depression on Wednesday. Bret is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela through today

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) advises that schools and businesses will be opened today (Tuesday).

Bret is said to have caused little or no destruction with the Police indicating no incidences of blocked roads, despite the gusty winds and showers.

Nationals are asked to remain vigilant as there may be unexpected gusts in showers and rainfall and the possibility of landslides in areas so prone.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to monitor the weather with technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport and will report to the Nation accordingly.

For additional information, please contact NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email [email protected]. NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.