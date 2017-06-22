NaDMA Hosts Regional ComMIT Training

NaDMA continues to focus on building capacity through training and development of its stakeholders with a bid to improve Disaster Management in Grenada. From 20 to 23 June, more than 6 entities are learning important elements of a Tsunami numerical model and software titled ComMIT.

The 4- day tsunami training workshop brings together local and regional participants in an effort to facilitate accessible tsunami simulations for Grenada.

The software, which was developed by US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Centre for Tsunami Research provides a user-friendly interface for generating tsunami simulations for both predefined and custom sources.

Tsunami numerical modelling is essential in estimating inundation effects for specific tsunami source mechanisms and has proven to be a valuable tool for emergency management officials to test protocols and preparedness.

The training is part of Grenada’s requirements to launch its “Tsunami Ready Programme” on 5 November 2017 – World Tsunami Day.

As an outcome of the training exercise, participants would begin the process of developing inundation maps for St Patrick as a pilot project in preparation for the launch.

Instructors for the 4-day-training are drawn from NOAA /University of Washington – JISAO, Pacific Marine Environmental Lab, The University of the West Indies at St Augustine, and the National Disaster Management Agency, Grenada.

For additional information, please contact the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email address [email protected]. The official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

Ruth Jacob-Roberts, Sr Information Officer/PR- NaDMA