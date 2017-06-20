NaDMA Releases Final Bulletin on Tropical Storm Bret: All Clear

NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NaDMA)

PRESS RELEASE

Based on advice from the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport, the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has issued its final bulletin for Tropical Storm Bret, AND AS SUCH THE ALL CLEAR IS HEREBY GIVEN.

The Secretariat would like to thank all its partners including the National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC) for its hard work and sacrifice, the general population for feedback and compliance to the advice given, our volunteers for their tremendous support, NDO staff members for going way beyond their call of duty and especially the media entities for facilitating information dissemination and for the responsible way in which information relating to the event was handled.

At 5 pm AST (2100 UTC), the remnants of Bret were located near latitude 12.0 ° North, longitude 67.3 ° West. The remnants are rapidly moving toward the west-northwest near 22 mph (35 km/h), and this motion will continue during the next day or so.

TROPICAL CYCLONE FORMATION IS NOT EXPECTED DURING THE NEXT 5 DAYS.

NaDMA encourages the population to remain vigilant as there may still be intermittent rainfall and the possibility of landslides in areas so prone. A marine advisory remains in effect.

By way of reports coming in: the Balthazar Bridge and some other bridges in the North of the island have overflowed their banks. There are also some reports of falling trees, damaged houses and some minor flooding.

The agency in collaboration with Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport continues to monitor the weather and provide updates.

For additional information, please contact NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email [email protected]. NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

Ruth Jacob-Roberts

Sr. Information Officer/PR – NaDMA