Update: NAWASA’s Water Systems

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises the general public that due to the inclement weather, the following water systems have been switched off due to high levels of turbidity and dam blockages.

Peggy’s Whim – The entire parish of St. Patrick through to Dunfermline in the parish of St. Andrew

The entire parish of St. Patrick Concord Water System – Concord through to the entire Town of St. George extending to Mt. Gay in the parish of St. George

– Concord through to the entire Town of St. George extending to Mt. Gay in the parish of St. George Spring Garden – Birch Grove, Adelphi, Beaureguard, Providence, Lower & Upper Capital, Balthazar, La Digue, Belle Vue Land, Noel’s Hill, St. James, The Mammy, Bocas, Brandon Hall

– Birch Grove, Adelphi, Beaureguard, Providence, Lower & Upper Capital, Balthazar, La Digue, Belle Vue Land, Noel’s Hill, St. James, The Mammy, Bocas, Brandon Hall Les Avocat – Minorca, Windsor Forest, Apsley, Perdmontemps, Marian, St. Paul’s, Richmond Hill, Morne Jaloux, La Borie, Hope Vale, Creighton, Belle Plain and surrounding communities

A timeline for restoration cannot be provided at this moment. The Authority advises that ALL WATER SYSTEMS are susceptible to these conditions and MAY become challenged during the course of the evening.

Consumers are reminded to:

Collect and store water in clean, non-corrosive and mostly tightly covered containers both in and out of your refrigerator. To increase shelf life of water, group bottles in dark plastic trash bags to keep light out.

Store enough water for each member of your family and pet. Have at least a minimum of 3 days supply, of 35 gallons per person, per day for domestic use.

Store water in bath tubs, drums, pails and buckets for flushing of toilet, washing and general cleaning.

Adhere to public advisories from NAWASA with regards to shutting off water tanks and individual property connections. Your water can be shut off at either the outlet valve or the water meter. Everyone in your home should know where these are located.

NAWASA will provide updates as information becomes available and apologizes for any inconveniences caused. We thank consumers for their patience as we work towards the delivery of a safe, adequate and reliable water supply.

