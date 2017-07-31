2017 Memorable Year for Grenada Distillers Limited

by Donella Hosten

Grenada Distillers Limited (GDL) has been awarded the 2017 Distillery of the Year – Bronze, at the World Spirits Award, Austria, an international competition, which featured 95 participants from 25 distilleries including Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Great Britain.

Formerly known as The Grenada Sugar Factory prior to 2001, the GDL, according to General Manager Lester Andall, has grown tremendously in the past 16 years. This can be seen through their many accolades and awards, displayed in their customer showroom. They have grown from being a simple manufacturer of spirits to getting their rums recognised internationally, and received their ISO certification in 2005.

The World Spirits Award site included GDL in their list of ‘superstars of 2017.’

Classification: World-Class Distillery 2017 (Distillery of the Year Bronze 2017 RUM)

Double-Gold: Superior Light

Gold: 37 Blend, Pure White, Spicy Rum

Silver: Rhythm Coconut Rum, Rum Sorrel

On the local scene, GDL’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Chris Edwards confirmed the tagline: Enjoy responsibly. Clarkes Court is the Official Rum for Spicemas 2017.