Bishop Elect of St George: Criminals Must Face Consequences of Their Actions

by Linda Straker

Trinidadian Clyde Harvey, Bishop Elect of the Catholic Church in Grenada has said that though the law has to take its course, he would like to meet with the young men who attacked him, with the intention to rob.

The criminal act was committed against him a few days before his appointment was made public.

“I see two things happening – I see the law taking its course and I will probably have to return to Trinidad at some point; then I also see myself as having a responsibility to meet with these young men to see what can be done,” Harvey replied when asked if he had forgiven the young men, and had also asked the State to forgive them.

Describing the young men as misguided, Harvey said that the real criminals are the person or persons who are encouraging young men in that type of criminal lifestyle and behaviour.

“These young men had no idea who I was; it was who sent them that are the real criminals. Nonetheless, I am very clear that if one is to maintain law and order in the society that the people who contravene must stand the consequences for their actions,” he added.

When asked how he feels about leaving his homeland and taking up the assignment in Grenada, Harvey, who is a former chaplain at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus, said that as a priest he dedicated himself to God and will follow ‘the will of the Father.’

“I have always been a Caribbean man, I don’t feel like as if I am in a strange land, I am just following the will of the Father,” he said while admitting that his experience at The UWI exposed him to Caribbean people, and his tenure in Grenada is just an opportunity for him to embrace another Caribbean island and its people.

Harvey will be ordained as the 5th Bishop of the Catholic Community in Grenada in a ceremony expected to be attended by 18 other bishops from around the region as well as numerous priests. The event will be held at the Spice Basket in Beaulieu, a cultural centre capable of housing more persons than The Cathedral in St George’s.

Sean Doggett, Church Administrator in Grenada, said that the use of centre is to accommodate the hundreds of Catholic church members expected, as well as the dignitaries and guests.

“The ordination of a bishop is a very special celebration in the life of the Church. It is very important that it be as inclusive of as many of the faithful as possible, in an environment in which the congregation can see, not as an audience but as active participants in a liturgy that is both reverent and vibrant,” said a news release from the Church.

The news release said that the law of the Church, (Canon 1011.1) does state that the Sacrament of Ordination is normally to be celebrated in the Cathedral, but for pastoral reasons, may be held elsewhere.

The same Canon (2) does emphasise that ‘the greatest possible number may be present at the celebration.’ It is for this reason that the ordination of Bishop Gerard County of St Vincent and the Grenadines did not take place in the Cathedral in Kingstown, and the ordination of Bishop Jason Gordon took place in the car park of the cathedral in Bridgetown.