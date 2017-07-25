European Union Seeks Proposals for Two Projects

The European Union (EU) is seeking proposals for (i) projects aimed at enhancing the contribution of Civil Society to governance and development in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean states (OECS), and (ii) projects designed to support small-scale and innovative actions in the field of Human Rights and Democracy.

Project to Enhance Contribution of Civil Society to Governance

The overall objective is to support Civil Society Organisations (CSO) contribution and participation to national development and policy making. Meanwhile, the specific objective will be to enhance CSOs contribution as actors of governance and accountability, as partners in promoting social development, and as stakeholders in promoting inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth.

An area of engagement will be supporting Civil Society Organisations in their efforts to challenge discriminatory social norms and stereotypes.

EU Ambassador, Daniela Tramacere said, “Overall, there is a willingness on the part of policy makers to include CSOs in decision making. However, this willingness has not yet been fully translated into the creation of a truly enabling environment for regional CSOs, both legally and in practice.”

The deadline for proposals is 6 October 2017. The guidelines for applicants are available at https://webgate.ec.europa.eu/europeaid/online-services/index.cfm?do=publi.welcome using reference number 156696.

Since 2005 the EU has established Non-State Actors (NSA) Advisory panels in Barbados and Eastern Caribbean states. The objective of these panels is to improve NSA’s participation in national development as it relates to the programming of EU grant aid. The EU has signed Memoranda of Understanding with the countries, setting out the role and function of the NSA panels.

Project For Human Rights and Democracy Interventions

The European Union (EU) is seeking proposals for projects designed to support small-scale and innovative actions in the field of Human Rights and Democracy. The aim of the intervention is to promote and support democracy and human rights within the context of the EU’s policy of development co-operation.

The European Instrument of Democracy and Human Rights (EIDHR) is designed to help Civil Society become an effective force for political reform and defence of human rights. The scope of the present EIDHR action aims at strengthening Civil Society Organisations in promoting human rights.

EU Ambassador Daniela Tramacere said, “This call for proposals is aimed at selecting activities related to the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, mainly through civil society organisations. In addition, we foresee assisting civil society organisations with capacity building.”

The overall objective is to contribute to the respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States by promoting an environment free from discrimination and abuse.

The deadline for proposals is 6 October 2017. The Guidelines for Applicants are available at https://webgate.ec.europa.eu/europeaid/online-services/index.cfm?do=publi.welcome using reference number 156697.

