Expression of Interest to Represent Grenada at Caribbean Youth Climate Change Conference

Calling ALL Youth!

Grenadian Youth interested in and/or working on Climate Change, and other Environmental issues, please apply by 18 August 2017 to represent Grenada at the Caribbean Youth Climate Change Conference, in Kingston, Jamaica, 10 – 12 October 2017.

Applicants should fall within age groups14 – 16, 17 – 19, 20 – 22, and 23 – 29 years.

For more information, email Annlyn Mc Phie at [email protected] or Kerricia Hobson at[email protected].