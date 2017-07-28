Former NIS Employee Sentenced for Fraud

by Donella Hosten

Almost 6 years after being investigated by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) and charged with fraud, 32-year-old Raymond Beggs, a former data clerk at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), faced Justice Paula Gilford on Monday, 24 July 2017 at the Number 1 High Court.

Beggs was sentenced to 2 years behind bars.

Beggs, a resident of Bylands St Andrew, and a father of 2, illegally obtained more than $163,000 from the NIS over a 4-year period (2008 to 2012). He had worked at the NIS for approximately 10 years before being dismissed as a result of his illegal actions. Beggs was represented by Attorney-at-Law George Prime, who indicated that due to his client’s willingness to cooperate with authorities despite the nature of the crime, he was able to receive a lesser sentence.

Justice Gilford also ordered that Beggs repay his former place of employment in monthly payments of $3,300 for 5 years, after his 2-year sentence is served. Failure to adhere to the judge’s request will result in Beggs facing an additional 3 years at Her Majesty’s Prisons.