GMC Test & Tune Event Honours Nigel Cadoo

On Sunday, 16 July 2017, the Grenada Motor Club (GMC) hosted the 2nd of its 4 scheduled Test & Tune events for 2017, at the Pearls International Speedway.

Fourteen local racers competed in their individual time bracket categories, using the opportunity to hone their skills and fine tune their vehicles whilst attempting to break their time bracket and personal best records, in preparation for the second annual International Drag Racing Event to be held 17-19 November 2017.

The Test & Tune events also allow competing racers the opportunity to amass more individual points towards their annual total, based upon which they will receive prizes and the recognition of their peers and the racing community, at the close of the year.

Fittingly the Grenada Motor Club (GMC) dedicated Sunday’s event to Nigel Cadoo, a motoring enthusiast, supporter of the club and a racing team member, who tragically lost his life on Sunday, 9 July.

President of the GMC, Angus Dabreo, said, “the club’s decision to have this Test & Tune event named in Cadoo’s honour was fitting, as his support of the club and the sport was tremendous, he will be greatly missed. He continued, “the club is heartbroken and saddened by the news of his death, and we are committed to providing some level of assistance to the Cadoo family at this difficult time.”

All the participants at Sunday’s event agreed not to take any prize monies at this occasion so that these funds could be given in support of Cadoo’s mother.

Public Relations Officer for the GMC, Ian DaBreo concluded by commenting, “one of the main reasons for the Test & Tune events is that they provide an avenue for the racers to learn and increase their knowledge base, with respect to the sport and their race vehicles. This is how the future of the sport will remain alive, reach international standards and become an integral component of Grenada’s annual sporting calendar. We look forward to building on the momentum of each previous event, and delivering an unparalleled racing and spectator experience.”

Racers both on island and abroad are encouraged to register and participate as they keep in mind the GMC’s encouragement to “Drive on the Road, Race on the Track.”

Grenada Motor Club International Drags 2nd annual event will be held on 17-19 November 2017.

Grenada Motor Club Test & Tune #2 – Event Results