Request For Expression of Interest – Grenada Organic Agriculture Movement

Grenada Organic Agriculture Movement (GOAM)) has received financing from KfW German Development Bank through the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre toward the cost of a project titled entitled “Community-led ecosystem based adaptation to Climate Change at selected marine and terrestrial areas in Grenada” and intends to apply part of the proceeds towards the hiring of a Project Manager. The Project Management Services (‘The Services”) include day to day management and implementation of the Project; including all substantive and administrative matters.

The Grenada Organic Agriculture Movement (GOAM) now invites eligible Consultants to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualification and relevant experience to perform the Services

Consultants will be selected in accordance to the Consultants’ Qualification Selection (CQS), meaning that a consultant selection will be based on experience and competence relevant to the assignment.

Further information can be obtained at the organization’s email [email protected] from 24 July to 18 August 2017. Please download for further info Terms of Reference and Draft Contract

Expressions of interest along with CVs must be delivered in a written form to the address below (by mail or by email) on or before 4.00 pm Eastern Caribbean Time 18 August 2017

Attn: Dr. Dunstan Campbell

President; GOAM

Upper Depradine Street

Gouyave

St. Johns

Grenada

Tel: 405 7029

Email: [email protected]