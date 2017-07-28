GRENLEC Community Partnership Initiative Gives to Care Institutions

Twelve Care Institutions across Grenada and Carriacou are beneficiaries of annual grants under the GRENLEC Community Partnership Initiative (GCPI).

Making a presentation marking the many years of Grenlec’s Partnership with Grenada’s Care Institutions, Marcia Hill, a senior staff member at GRENLEC said, “Today we honour the essential work you do and are grateful for your efforts in caring for our children, who have their contributions to make to national development in future, and the elderly, whom we cherish as guardians of our history”.

Earlier in the year, Top Hill Home in Carriacou received $5,000. Today’s presentation brings to $73,000, the total contributed to 12 Care Institutions, who expressed their gratitude to GRENLEC for the many years of partnership. “This contribution you make every year is honourable and we do appreciate it. You are a dependable company and are always there with help and support. I applaud your generosity and we all look forward to your continued support,” stated VieAnn Pursue, Matron of the Cadrona Home for the Aged.

Other beneficiaries include Bel Air Home for Children and Adolescents; Cedars Home; Charles Memorial SDA Senior Citizens Home; Dorothy Hopkin Centre for the Disabled; Father Hilarion Cheshire Home; Grand Anse Gardens Home for the Aged; Hillview Home for the Aged; Queen Elizabeth Home for Children; St Martin’s Home for the Aged; and Richmond Home.