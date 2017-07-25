Keeping an Eye on the People’s Business: The National Insurance Scheme and the Public Debt

by Sandra C A Ferguson
We the people have been aware for the longest while that the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) had become a sort of piggy bank to successive political administrations.
The recently concluded Structural Adjustment Programme has sharpened our awareness of how much central government may have been presiding over the pauperisation of the NIS and other state-owned entities. Most of we the people never took a keen interest in the operations of the NIS. Every time, the central government was in a ‘jam,’ NIS ‘helped out’ by ‘investing’ in government paper. Since the NIS has never failed to meet its obligations of paying the people’s modest benefits in a timely manner, we really did not pay attention. However, when the ‘authorities’ announced that NIS was one of the creditors from which it would be seeking a debt ‘haircut,’ we the people not only sat up and took notice but let our voices be heard on the matter.
Proposed Haircut:
A debt haircut was seen as an essential measure both by the IMF and the Government of Grenada (GoG) to achieve progress in reducing Grenada’s debt – GDP ratio to 60%by 2020. The Government of Grenada, supported by the IMF, was seeking a 50 to 60%haircut from its various creditors. This proposal caused a furore among the Grenadian public. The IMF officials explained that there had to be creditor equity. Since international creditors were being asked to take a haircut, domestic creditors were also expected to accept a haircut. The people replied that the NIS was NOT a credit institution. It was a Social Security scheme.
What is the NIS?
The National Insurance Scheme is a Social Security provision which came into force on the 4 April 1983 by NIS Law 14 of 1983. According to its website[1]
There is a 4% contribution from the employee and a 5% contribution from the employer. The self-employed pay the 9% contribution. The mandatory retirement age is 60 years and the maximum replacement value under NIS is 60% of the 5 highest years of earnings
The following information extracted from the July 2014 IMF Staff Report Annex IV. Grenada: Impact of the Debt Restructuring is worthy of note:
NIS Financial Position:
Income and Assets:
Cash Position:
The 2009 Actuarial Review:
Recommendations: The main recommendations of the actuarial review were to:
Impact of Debt Restructuring on the NIS Position:
The issue of haircut, a 50/60% reduction in the face value of the debt, was taken off the table. The restructuring agreements with NIS reduced interest rates and provided for longer maturity dates.
The following table, NIS Holding of Domestic Debt at 31 December 2016 [2] summarises the central government debt held by the National Insurance Scheme at 31 December 2016.
NIS Holding of Domestic Debt at 31 December 2016
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT (XCD m)
|REMARKS
|Total Debt
|2,146,952,120
|Includes contingent liabilities of $93.77
|External Debt
|1,554,272,024
|Domestic Debt of which
|592,680, 102
|Treasury Bills
|296,269,500
|Bonds
|214,801,349
|
NATIONAL INSURANCE SCHEME HOLDING OF DOMESTIC DEBT
|Treasury Bills
|20,000,000
|Issued at 6%; 365 days
|Treasury Bills
|12,000,000
|Issued at 5%; 365 days
|Treasury Bills
|8,000,000
|Issued at 5%; 365 days
|Total Treasury Bills
|40,000,000
|
BONDS
|2040 NIS – GoG private placement , formerly 2014/2016 Serial Bond
|25,287,556
|restructured 2014/2016 serial bond – (23.2 m); with a 25-year term, 10-year grace period and a 3%interest rate
|2040 NIS GoG EC Bond Exchanges (100.9 m 2015-2040)
|100,930,530
|restructured 2025 bond – interest rate 3%; maturity 15.11.40; restructured into a new bond with a 25-year term, 10-year grace period and a 3%interest rate, with expected Net Present Value savings to the government of 73%.
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT (XCD m)
|REMARKS
|GoG – NIS 2022 (NIS private placement)
|20,869,144
|
restructured treasury bills $19.66m to Nov. 2015; interest rate 3%; payable June & November;
Treasury bill was restructured into a 7-year bond with a 2-year grace period and an interest rate of 3% with expected Net Present Value savings of 31%.
|GoG Housing Authority Guarantee
|6,721,000
|restructured HAG guaranteed loan now Central Govt. debt; – interest 3% – payable 2016-2040;
|Total Bonds
|153,808,230
|National Insurance Board
|24,927,287
|
Restructuring of contributions arrears to October 2015. – 3% interest; payable March 2016 – 21 December 2020;
restructured into a 5-year bond with an interest rate of 3%, for total expected Net Present Value savings of 19%.
|Total Contribution Arrears
|24,927,287
|Total Debt to NIS
|218,735,517
The following is noted:
A footnote in the IMF Sixth Report makes the following reference to the National Insurance Scheme:[4] ‘The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is due for reform. Recent actuarial reviews show that current revenues are not sufficient to pay for benefits going forward and assets will be depleted by 2035.’
This note on the NIS was made in the context of comments on potential risks to Grenada’s economic outlook. Among the downside risks identified were the ‘unforeseen costs related to the reform of the public-sector pension system and the introduction of a national health insurance scheme.’ We the people have noted that there are various statements coming from ‘the authorities’ about the establishment of national health insurance without any specific facts and details about exactly what is intended. Exactly, how does the National Insurance Scheme fit into this scheme of things? The one thing that we have concluded is that legislation will be passed to provide for deductions from the (meagre) salaries of those fortunate enough to be employed.
This comment in the final IMF Report is another signal to we the people that we need to take a keen interest in the affairs of the NIS. Has a recent actuarial review been done? What are its findings and recommendations? What exactly are the government’s proposals in respect of the the NIS and the National Insurance Scheme? What are the costs? What are the benefits? What are the credentials and competencies of the person(s) driving this process on behalf of the government?
We need to know! We want to know!
[1] http://www.nisgrenada.org/about
[2] based on information extracted from: 2017 Budget Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, Appendix F: Debt Outstanding as at 31 December 2016, pp139-140 & May 2016, Report of Fourth IMF Review, IMF Country Report No 16/133, pp 59-61
[3] IMF Country Report No. 16/133, May 2016, pg. 9-10
[4] IMF Country Report No. 17/131, May 2017, pp – para. 24, pp.13
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: