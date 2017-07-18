LIAT Travel Advisory for Tropical Storm Don

LIAT advises passengers that due to the impending passage of Tropical Storm Don that several destinations will be affected and several flights have been cancelled. Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Tuesday, 18 July, 2017

LI 727 from Barbados to Grenada

LI 727 from Grenada to Trinidad

LI 521 from Barbados to Guyana

LI 772 from Trinidad to Grenada

LI 772 from Grenada to Barbados

LI 755 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 756 from St. Vincent to St. Lucia

LI 756 from St. Lucia to Barbados

LI 726 from Trinidad to St. Vincent

LI 726 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 512 from Guyana to Barbados

LI 737 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 737 from St. Vincent to Trinidad

LI 309 from Antigua to St. Lucia

LI 309 from St. Lucia to Trinidad

LI 769 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 770 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 738 from Trinidad to St. Vincent

LI 307 from Barbados to Grenada

LI 307 from Grenada to Trinidad

LI 393 from Barbados to Guyana

Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook with the next two weeks with all change fees waived. We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for re-booking. 1-888-844-LIAT (5428) Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean Region. Call Antigua 1-268-480-5601/2 from other countries. 1-246 434 5428 from Barbados

LIAT also wishes to advise that passengers who decide to travel but are unable to complete their journey due to disruption caused by weather conditions, will not be provided with meals, transportation, hotel accommodation etc. Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective carriers.

LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by these cancellations as a result of the passage impending tropical storm.

The next advisory will be given at 10 am on Tuesday, 18 July.