Lovingkindness: Meet Bishop Clyde Harvey on Grand Anse Beach

The public is invited to a social event on Sunday 30 July, from 2:30 pm on Grand Anse Beach, to meet and interact with Grenada’s Bishop Clyde Harvey.

While the role of a bishop is to teach, to sanctify and to govern, this will be an opportunity to exchange ideas about the growth of the diocese.

The bishop’s personal motto, adapted from his priestly motto will be “To make known to Grenada and the world the LOVING KINDNESS of the heart of our God.”

The event will be on the beach near the grounds of the Blessed Sacrament Church. Please bring a snack to share.