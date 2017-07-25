National Inception Workshop for Climate Change Adaptation

A National Inception Workshop for the Climate Change Adaptation in the Eastern Caribbean Fisheries Sector (CC4FISH) Project will be held on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 at the Fisheries Division on Melville Street, St George’s, Grenada.

Key stakeholder participants of the fisheries sector will attend the workshop to discuss the climate change adaptation activities to be undertaken in Grenada by the CC4FISH Project. The workshop will be held within the framework of a regional project by the Government of Grenada, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The CC4FISH project responds to the outcomes of various assessment studies that show the Caribbean region is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impacts of climate change. The fisheries sector is expected to be severely impacted by climate change and variability through slow-onset changes as well as extreme weather events. Coastal communities and fisherfolk — men and women involved in all aspects of the sector — are considered to be particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The CC4FISH Project is a regional project that includes Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago whose economies are highly dependent on the fisheries sector for food security, livelihoods and household income. It is also the first intervention that supports climate change adaption in the region specifically for the fisheries sector.

The primary objective of the CC4FISH Project is to increase resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change impacts in the Eastern Caribbean fisheries sector, through introduction of adaptation measures in fisheries management and capacity building of fisherfolk and aquaculturists. As such, the project intends to: