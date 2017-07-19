NAWASA Reopens All Water Systems

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) wishes to advise the general public that as of 6:45 am, today Wednesday, 19 July 2017 all WATER SYSTEMS WERE REOPENED following official word from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).
Consumers are advised that although systems were reopened at 6:45 am, persons especially those on high elevated areas may receive their supply within 2 hours after the restoration timeline.
The Authority commends the general public for their compliance last evening with water storage. We continue to advocate the need for persons to comply with water collection and storage.
AT ALL TIMES, the authority reminds persons of the need to:
NAWASA apologises for any inconveniences caused by our decision last evening to switch off all systems at 7 pm. It was a precautionary measure necessary to safe guard our infrastructure and was done in the best interest of the consumers we serve.
NAWASA …. committed to meeting customers’ needs.
