NAWASA Reopens All Water Systems

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) wishes to advise the general public that as of 6:45 am, today Wednesday, 19 July 2017 all WATER SYSTEMS WERE REOPENED following official word from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

Consumers are advised that although systems were reopened at 6:45 am, persons especially those on high elevated areas may receive their supply within 2 hours after the restoration timeline.

The Authority commends the general public for their compliance last evening with water storage. We continue to advocate the need for persons to comply with water collection and storage.

AT ALL TIMES, the authority reminds persons of the need to:

Collect and store water in clean, non-corrosive and mostly tightly covered containers both in and out of your refrigerator. To increase shelf life of water, group bottles in dark plastic trash bags to keep light out.

Store enough water for each member of your family and pet. Have at least a minimum of 3 days’ supply, of 35 gallons per person, per day for domestic use.

Store water in bath tubs, drums, pails and buckets for flushing of toilet, washing and general cleaning.

Shut off water tanks and individual property connections. Your water can be shut off at either the outlet valve or the water meter. Everyone in your home should know where these are located.

NAWASA apologises for any inconveniences caused by our decision last evening to switch off all systems at 7 pm. It was a precautionary measure necessary to safe guard our infrastructure and was done in the best interest of the consumers we serve.

NAWASA …. committed to meeting customers’ needs.