NAWASA to Switch off All Water Systems at 7pm Due to Tropical Storm Don

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) wishes to advise the general public that as of 7 pm today Tuesday, 18 July ALL WATER SYSTEMS WILL BE SWITCHED OFF in preparation for the conditions likely due to the passage of Tropical Storm Don.
An analysis of ALL water systems will be conducted by our engineering team on Wednesday, 19 July and restoration will commence thereafter.
The authority reminds persons of the need to:
NAWASA apologises for the inconveniences likely to be caused by this decision, but advises that this precautionary measure is necessary to safe guard our infrastructure and is in the best interest of the consumers we serve.
