Relaunch of Secret Harbour Marina

Located in Mount Hartman, Secret Harbour Marina has been laying dormant for several years after being a jewel in the crown for Grenada in the marina and hotel sector. Many people in Grenada and visiting cruisers can remember Secret Harbour Marina in its heyday in the early 90s.

George Cohen, the current owner, after many years of investing in Calivigny Island has now moved his focus to returning this once loved property to its former glory by investing in a major refit and employing an additional team of 50 crew to assist with the upgrade project. Work is progressing well and the current focus is on the restaurant area. The newly named Sel & Poivre (French for Salt & Pepper) Restaurant will offer French and Caribbean fusion cuisine, in a relaxed and stylish waterfront setting. The new look restaurant is due to open in August this year.

The whole resort is being re-launched as Secret Harbour Boutique Hotel & Marina offering a full-service marina with 55 berths, plus a 20-bedroom boutique hotel offering an elegant dining restaurant, full service bar, pool house, tennis court and volley ball court. Weddings and special events will be catered for in the very spacious pool house bar and dining area.

The rooms, which offer glorious views of Mount Hartman Bay, have simple kitchen facilities and have been used as long-term rentals for some time. Each unit is now being refurbished and will be offered as boutique hotel accommodation with the personalised service that its sister property Calivigny Island is renowned for.

Secret Harbour Marina will be a welcome addition for visiting yachts too. Offering a quiet and secure bay away from St George’s, but within easy reach of Grand Anse. Free transport will be offered to marina and hotel guests to access Grand Anse beach so they can enjoy all the area has to offer. There are many services available on site as well that include fuel dock, great shower facilities, a serviced laundry, library with book swap, 24-hour security and their own radio channel 92.7fm called Secret Radio.

More updates will follow, but we look forward to seeing the new restaurant opening in August creating new employment opportunities followed later by the hotel rooms and other facilities. This is the first phase of improvements planned under the guidance of the new General Manager, Michael Urbanski.

For more information about Secret Harbour Boutique Hotel & Marina please visit their soon to be relaunched website www.secretharbourgrenada.com or call 444-4449.