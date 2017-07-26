Republic Bank Awards Another Outstanding Academic Achiever

Hats off to Karxena S Harford, of Balthazar, St Andrew, for being awarded the Top Academic Achiever at the 2017 TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) Graduation exercise, held Thursday, 20 July 2017 at the National Cricket Stadium.

Republic Bank each year sponsors the TAMCC Award for Overall Academic Excellence. Republic Bank has presented this award for the past 13 years and remains committed to the development of our youth, through education.

This award is presented to the student attaining the highest grade point average (GPA). Harford received the prestigious award, having attained a GPA of 3.95, from the Natural Sciences Programme in the School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies. She was presented with the award by Aesia Worme, Manager Head Office.

Among the other gifts she will receive from the bank, include a branded gift item and a TimeSaver Account, valued at EC$5,000. We congratulate Karxena Harford on her achievement thus far, and encourage her to continue to work hard in pursuit of continued academic excellence.