RGPF Help Needed: Albert Allard Aka ‘Clarance Mitchell’

The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating the family/relatives of Albert Allard aka ‘Clarance Mitchell,’ a 68-year-old, currently residing at St Paul’s, St George.

Concerned persons are kindly asked to contact Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at telephone numbers 440-3921 or 405-2318; Community Relations Department at 440-3764 or 405-5324.

Office of Commissioner of Police