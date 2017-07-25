SEED Grants to Be Paid at All Revenues Offices from Thursday, 27 July

The Ministry of Social Development and Housing (SEED) programme is advising all SEED beneficiaries that SEED grants will be paid at all Revenues Offices throughout the island from Thursday, 27 July to Wednesday, 2 August 2017.

SEED beneficiaries who have not yet submitted their banking information should carry their pass books when they report for collection of their grants.

The account numbers will be collected and verified by the (SEED and Payment) officers present. These accounts will be processed and ready for payment at the end of August 2017 through the relevant financial institution.

The ministry anticipates the co-operation of all as we strive to improve the payment process to enhance the overall functioning of the SEED programme. The Ministry of Social Development and Housing would be grateful for the cooperation of all concerned.

Ministry of Social Development and Housing