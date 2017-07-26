Semi-Final Competitions Move to Progress Park

by Linda Straker

Kirk Seetahal, Chief Executive Officer of the Spicemas Corporation has explained that the decision to move the semi-final show from the bus terminus in Grenville to Progress Park is in the best interest of patrons.

“It is about ensuring that people are in a safe and comfortable environment for Spicemas 2017. We really wanted to return to the bus terminus after the flooding and mud we experienced in Victoria Park last year, but the Ministry of Works denied our application due to ongoing construction work,” he said.

Culture Minister Brenda Hood told a Sitting of the Senate on Tuesday that moving the semi-final shows to Progress Park comes with a cost, but it will be a better venue. “It will cost us to prepare the park for the show but it will much better for the patron, so I am inviting everyone to come and support the artistes,” she said.

The semi-final rounds of Groovy, Soca and Calypso competitions will be held on 26, 28 and 29 July. The Soca and Calypso competitions will be held at Progress Park, Grenville and the Groovy will be held at Carnival City on the Carenage.

Hood also informed the house that though the Spicemas Corporation continues to have outstanding debt to its service providers, that debt has reduced significantly. “There was more than EC$800,000 in outstanding debt, but I can tell you it has significantly reduced,” she said without providing an update on the balance of the outstanding debt.