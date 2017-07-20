Spice Isle Imaging Center Opens a Sub-Office in Grenville

Spice Isle Imaging Center Inc (SIIC), Grenada’s first medical imaging centre, launched a sub-office in Grenville, St Andrew on Saturday, 15 July 2017.

The Spice Isle Imaging Centre is Grenada’s first imaging centre and has been in operation since 2004.

The office, located on Ben Jones Street, upstairs Spark’s Electrical and adjacent to Geo Max Gym, is a convenient location for customers in the parishes of St Andrew and St Patrick, by providing modern testing and consultation facility as can be done in the main office in St George’s.

To celebrate this new initiative, Spice Isle Imaging Centre hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Health Fair at the back of Geo Max Gym. Parliamentary representative of St Andrew’s South-West, Hon Yolande Bain-Hosford and the Managing Director of Spice Isle Imaging Centre Inc Father Gerard Paul, did the honours of cutting the ribbon and officially declaring the office open.

“We all know how health is important. In moving to Grenville, we continue with Dominic’s dream about bringing health to the nation. We wanted to extend our reach to the outer parishes and provide more Grenadians with a convenient and comfortable location to maintain their medical health. We want to support those who find it challenging to travel to the capital for simple procedures,” expressed the Managing Director.

The new office will be opened on weekdays, Monday to Friday 8 am to 4 pm and on Saturday 8 am to 1 pm. Customers can have complete lab work as well as consultations from a physician. The centre will provide a 10% discount on any service done until 15 August 2017.

