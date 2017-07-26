Temporary Road Closure: Sendall Tunnel

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public, and in particular motorists that Sendall Tunnel, St George’s will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic on Thursday, 27 July 2017 between the hours of 9 am to 11 am.

This temporary closure is to facilitate maintenance work to be done by the Ministry of Tourism which involves the pruning and clearing of overhanging; shrubs and trees. Persons are therefore advised to use alternative routes.

Office of the Commissioner of Police