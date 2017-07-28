Traffic Notice: Episcopal Ordination of Bishop-Elect Clyde Martin Harvey

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the general public of the following temporary traffic arrangements in order to facilitate the hosting of the Episcopal Ordination of Bishop-Elect Clyde Martin Harvey at the Spice Basket Theatre on Saturday, 29 July 2017.

VIP PARKING

VIP parking will be allowed to park on the upper level parking area on entering the Spice Basket Theatre.

PARKING AREAS AVAILABLE AT THE SPICE BASKET THEATRE

Government officials – upper level

Diplomats

Special invitees

Media personnel (lower level near the back entrance)

Members of the Episcopal Committee

Designated parking for buses, transporting persons

Personnel transporting the Nuncio-Cardinal and Archbishops and other designated members of the Clergy.

NO ENTRY

No entry will be allowed at the junction of Beaulieu and Boca, St George Public Road.

The Beaulieu Public Road from its junction with La Mode Public Road to its junction with Boca Public Road will be made into a one-way traffic at 10 am, ie vehicular traffic will only flow from the direction of the Town of St George towards Grand Etang direction.

Vehicles coming from Grenville will make a left turn at the junction of Beaulieu and Boca Public Road, then a right turn into Melrose exiting on Beaulieu Public Road.

NB: Once the procession leaves the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians at Beaulieu, St George, the traffic flowing in the direction of Constantine, St George will be stopped until the entire procession gets into the Spice Basket Compound.

NO PARKING

No parking will be allowed on the left side of Beaulieu Public Road from its junction, La Mode Public Road to its junction with Boca Public Road.

No parking will be allowed to in the immediate vicinity of the entrances to the Spice Basket Compound.

PUBLIC PARKING

Public Parking will be available at the right side of Beaulieu Public Road towards the direction of Constantine, St George and Beaulieu RC School compound.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police