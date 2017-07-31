Two Drown Over the Weekend

News Just In!! Unconfirmed reports state that a well-known businessman in the Happy Hill area, died as a result of drowning just around 4 pm on Sunday, 30 July 2017.

Onlookers claim that the gentleman, who is said to be in his 60s, experienced some troubles while swimming at Flamingo Bay.

Just hours before, in La Sagesse, the body of a young man, whose name has not yet been released, was fished out of the waters.

Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

More information about this unfortunate incident will be provided as reports come in.