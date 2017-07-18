UPDATE: LIAT Flight Cancellations for 19 July Due to Tropical Storm Don

LIAT wishes to advise that with the passage of Tropical Storm Don this evening, its operations to some destinations continue to be affected. Our operations in the northern part of the network have not been affected and we will continue to operate as scheduled.

Please note the following flights are cancelled for the morning of 19 July 2017

LI 392 from Guyana to Barbados

LI 308 from Trinidad to Grenada

LI 308 will operate nonstop from Trinidad to Barbados.

The Argyle International Airport (St Vincent) is scheduled to reopen at 7 am on Wednesday, 19 July. The Maurice Bishop International Airport (Grenada) is scheduled to reopen at 10 am. LIAT operations into St. Vincent & Grenada will commence as soon as these airports are reopened. Passengers should expect some delays on flight services in the morning as we work to normalise our schedule.

Passengers travelling on Wednesday, 19 July are asked to check the LIAT website (www.liat.com), and the LIAT Social Media Pages for information on the status of their flights and further travel advisories.

Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook with the next two weeks with all change fees waived. We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking; 1-888-844-LIAT (5428) Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean Region. Call Antigua 1-268-480-5601/2 from Other Countries; 1-246 434 5428 from Barbados

Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective carriers.

LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of this storm and looks forward to serving you.

The next advisory will be given at 8 am on Wednesday, 19 July 2017.

