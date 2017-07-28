WANTED MAN: Marlon Lewis

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) seeks the assistance of the general public in locating Marlon Lewis, alias “Bloods”, a 25-year-old of Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John.

Lewis is wanted by the Gouyave Police Station for questioning in relation to the offence of rape. He is 5 feet 9 inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone seeing Marlon Lewis or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, CID at telephone number 440-3921, police control 440-3999, Gouyave Police Station at 444-8224 South Saint George Police Station at 444-4454, 1535-37; 439-4483, or Police Emergency 911.

NB: Lewis may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Office of Commissioner of Police