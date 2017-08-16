Acting COP James Says Thanks

Acting Commissioner of Police Winston James thanks the general public for their cooperation, and expresses gratitude to the masqueraders for the high level of discipline displayed, especially on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

James also commends the members of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) for their dedication to duty and the professional manner in which they carried out their duty, which contributed to a safe Carnival period. Officers who worked the Carnival period have been rewarded with 3 days off.

Apart from minor infractions of the law requiring police intervention and a few reports of vehicles being broken into, Carnival 2017 was relatively quiet.

The RGPF is appealing to persons with information that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators involved in the vehicle break-ins to contact the nearest police station or police emergency at 911.

Office of the Commissioner of Police