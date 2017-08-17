Adjustment to Petroleum Prices for August 2017

The public is informed that, effective, Friday, 18 August 2017, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and LPG – Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada will be as follows:

GRENADA

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $13.93/IG $14.50/IG Diesel $12.36/IG $13.00/IG Kerosene $6.81/IG $7.50/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $40.00 $40.00 100 lb Cylinder $180.25 $190.90 Bulk $1.90/lb $2.00/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $37.00 $37.00

CARRIACOU

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $14.11/IG $14.68/IG Diesel $12.54/IG $13.18/IG Kerosene $7.01/IG $7.69/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $203.25 $213.90 Bulk $1.90/lb $2.00/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

PETITE MARTINIQUE

Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $8.61/IG $9.18/IG Diesel $7.04/IG $7.68/IG Kerosene $7.01/IG $7.69/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $203.25 $213.90 Bulk $1.90/lb $2.00/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

The new retail prices are computed based on the average FOB costs: that is; (Ex-refinery prices), for the period, 17 July 2017 to 15 August, 2017.

Consumers are encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.