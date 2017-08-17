Adjustment to Petroleum Prices for August 2017 

The public is informed that, effective, Friday, 18 August 2017, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and LPG – Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada will be as follows:
GRENADA
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$13.93/IG
|$14.50/IG
|Diesel
|$12.36/IG
|$13.00/IG
|Kerosene
|$6.81/IG
|$7.50/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$40.00
|$40.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$180.25
|$190.90
|Bulk
|$1.90/lb
|$2.00/lb
|Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder
|$37.00
|$37.00
CARRIACOU
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$14.11/IG
|$14.68/IG
|Diesel
|$12.54/IG
|$13.18/IG
|Kerosene
|$7.01/IG
|$7.69/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$49.00
|$49.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$203.25
|$213.90
|Bulk
|$1.90/lb
|$2.00/lb
|Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder
|$46.00
|$46.00
PETITE MARTINIQUE
|Products
|Old Price
|New Price
|Gasoline
|$8.61/IG
|$9.18/IG
|Diesel
|$7.04/IG
|$7.68/IG
|Kerosene
|$7.01/IG
|$7.69/IG
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|20 lb Cylinder
|$49.00
|$49.00
|100 lb Cylinder
|$203.25
|$213.90
|Bulk
|$1.90/lb
|$2.00/lb
|Petrocaribe’s LPG 20lb Cylinder
|$46.00
|$46.00
The new retail prices are computed based on the average FOB costs: that is; (Ex-refinery prices), for the period, 17 July 2017 to 15 August, 2017.
Consumers are encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.
