Breaking News: Panorama Postponed

Saturday, 12 August 2017: The incomplete stage for Panorama | NOW Grenada

Spicemas Corporation has just announced at 9:20 pm, that the Panorama competition which was scheduled for 6 pm today, Saturday, 12 August 2017 at the National Stadium, has been postponed to Saturday, 19 August 2017.

More information as it comes to hand.