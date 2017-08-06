Cancun Forum 2017: Main Forum for Investment Opportunities in the Great Caribbean

The Embassy of Mexico to the Eastern Caribbean States is glad to announce that the Cancun Forum 2017 will be held from 27 – 29 September in the coastal city of Cancun, in the Mexican Caribbean. The venue for the event will be the Hotel Iberostar, a 5-star resort complex located on one of the finest beaches of Cancun.

This event is the main forum for investment opportunities and productive linkage in the Greater Caribbean and is an integral part of the efforts to create synergies and value chains, as well as to increase trade, investment and economic opportunities, between the countries of the region.

We are convinced that the well-being and growth of the people of the Greater Caribbean depend on the increased integration amongst our countries and that business and trade are key elements in ensuring this integration is achieved.

The forum will be attended by producers and buyers, as well as by policy makers and trade officials, from all over the region. The main activities of the Cancun Forum will be business roundtables between companies, as well as seminars and workshops on building a regional strategy to project our business opportunities to other markets.

Qualified buyers interested in participating might be eligible to receive financing for flight and board.

For more information, please visit the official event website http://www.promexico.gob.mx/en/mx/foro-cancun or contact the Embassy of Mexico at [email protected] or [email protected].

Embassy of Mexico to the Eastern Caribbean States