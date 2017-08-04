Conception Dance Theatre Goes to CARIFESTA

Immediately following Spicemas, a contingent of performers from Grenada will be traveling to Barbados to attend the Caribbean Festival of Arts also known as CARIFESTA.

CARIFESTA is the largest gathering of Caribbean arts and culture and will be held from 11-17 August 2017. The event brings together various nations in the region to celebrate the ‘spirit of our people through expressions of art, food, music, dance and other aspects of our culture.’ It provides an avenue to express the uniqueness of the Caribbean and our unity despite our diversity. 20 CARICOM countries from Guyana in the south, to Bahamas in the north, are carded to attend this year’s festival and Grenada is no exception.

With the support of Netherlands Insurance — known patron of the arts — Conception Dance Theatre will join other performers to represent Grenada.

Cecilia Griffith, Artistic Director of Conception Dance Theatre thanked Netherlands Insurance for its many years of support and commented on the unique opportunity that CARISFESTA presents. “Our dance theatre can always count on Netherlands Insurance to support our various ventures. With their support, we will be able to attend CARIFESTA which is a wonderful opportunity for us to share Grenada’s culture, and expose our performers to international performing standards which will help motivate them to develop their craft.”

Richard Strachan, Managing Director of Netherlands Insurance added, “To be successful in the arts, experience and exposure to international performing standards is important. I applaud Conception Dance Theatre and other festival participants for making use of this occasion to further develop their craft and take their performances to next level.”

The public will have an opportunity to view the performances prepared for CARIFESTA at a special fundraising concert ‘A Taste of Grenada’, on Sunday, 6 August from 6pm at Spice Basket.

Netherlands Insurance, extends best wishes to Conception Dance Theatre, Presentation Brother’s College Choir, Soul Deep Band and Touch of Grace Choir as they head to Barbados.