Counterfeit EC Currency: $50 and $100 Notes

The general public is advised to be on the lookout for counterfeit $50 and $100 Eastern Caribbean Currency notes presently in circulation in Grenada.

The 50-dollar note bears serial number VM033672 and the 100-dollar note bears serial number SR380132.

The public is urged to exercise utmost vigilance and caution when doing business. Small business operators such as bus drivers, taxi operators, shop keepers, vendors, etc are urged to be on their guard.

Persons coming in contact with any counterfeit note are advised to contact the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) at 435 2373/4 or the police immediately.

Persons are reminded that it is a criminal offence to have in their possession or pass on counterfeit money.

Office of the Commissioner of Police