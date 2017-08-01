Drugs and Ammunition Seized, Men Charged

On Friday, 28 July, 2017 a traffic check was conducted by officers attached to the Central Division in the Grand Etang area. A search was conducted on a vehicle driven by Rohan Modeste, 24 years old, Beach Attendant of Mont Tout, St George and another occupant Ryan Grainger, 30 years old, Bus Conductor of Belmont, St George.

A total of 44lbs of cannabis and 100 rounds of .22 ammunition were discovered. Both men were charged for the offences of Possession of a Controlled Drug, Trafficking of a Controlled Drug and Possession of Ammunition and will appear in court on Tuesday, 1 August 2017. The vehicle was kept for further investigations.

On 28 July 2017, a LIAT Quick Pak destined for Antigua was intercepted at the Maurice Bishop International Airport where a package containing 2.5 pounds of cannabis was discovered. Police investigations continue into the discovery.

Meanwhile, another search carried out by officers attached to Drug Squad at a house in New Street, Gouyave, St John on Saturday, 29 July 2017 where .97 grams of cannabis was found. The occupants Dwight Bibby, a 41-year old, Vincentian, was charged for the offences of Possession of a Controlled drug, Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply and Conspiracy to Traffic a Controlled Drug. Kendell Blackman, 20-year old self employed of Woburn, St Georges was also charged for Possession of a Controlled Drug. Both men will appear at Gouyave Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 1 August, 2017.

Office of Commissioner of Police